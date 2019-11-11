Zoya by Maui opens at Sofitel Dubai the Palm

Sofitel Dubai the Palm has welcomed the opening of Zoya by Maui.

The new Indian restaurant is now open at the Palm Jumeirah-based hotel, serving up exciting dishes for dinner.

By day, poolside restaurant Maui Beach Restaurant dishes up salads, burgers and snacks, but come 19:00 the spot transforms into an Indian eatery.

The menu comes from all across Indian including Goa and Kerala with dishes including Keralan fried chicken, lamb chops burrah, achari aloo (potato curry), paneer khurchanwala and meen moilee (a perch curry).

Upon arrival, you will be welcomed with a choice of traditional masala chai, papadum and a selection of chutney to start off your dining experience.

While dining, the atmosphere is brought to life with authentic Indian music by the resident sitar player.

More Information



Nestled among lush greenery on the idyllic shores of the Arabian Gulf, Sofitel Dubai the Palm offers a tropical and relaxing sanctuary, only a short distance away from the vibrant, buzzing metropolis of Dubai.

With magnifique touches of French elegance interlaced throughout the hotel, the property is considered as offering the World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Apartments by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more above, as Breaking Travel News chats with Christophe Schnyder, general manager of the hotel, about all the latest developments.