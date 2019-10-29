Dubai Air Show 2019: Emirates A380 flypast launches event

An Emirates Airbus A380 has soared through the skies as part of flypast procession, kicking off the 2019 edition of the Dubai Air Show.

Spectators and aviation enthusiasts were able to watch a spectacular formation of three Chinook, three Black Hawk and three Apache helicopters, opening the way for the A380.

The group was closely followed by the United Arab Emirates’ air display team, Al Fursan, set in an arrow formation.

In turn, Al Fursan were closely trailed by an A330 MRTT aerial refuelling tanker aircraft, four F-16 Fighting Falcons, one Boeing C-17 military transport aircraft and four Mirage 2000 single-engine jet fighters.

All 27 aircraft flew past the Dubai World Centre runway.

The special flypast was conducted at an altitude of 1,000 feet with an airspeed of 250 knots.

The seven Al Fursan jets produced their signature smoke trails in the colours of the UAE: red, black and green.