South Korea signs with Wego for Middle East tourism push

Wego has launched a collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organisation to boost visitor numbers from the GCC to the destination.

South Korea allows leisure travellers to soak up the scenic sights of high mountains and clear waters.

A perfect east Asian getaway, man-made marvels here beautifully blend with the splendid tranquillity of nature.

Encouraging more tourists from the MENA region, GCC travellers get visa free arrival ranging from 30 to 90 days.

Initiatives from the board helped to attract around 12.41 million tourists in 2018, with numbers up a further 15 per cent so far this year.

Commenting on the partnership, Kang Kyoosang, regional director of the Korea Tourism Organisation, said: “Arrivals from the Gulf have been witnessing a steady growth year on year.

“Korea received 25,129 Gulf nationals until the end of August, an increase of 22 per cent compared to same period in 2018.

“One of the key reasons for arrivals to remain steady is our consistent and aggressive marketing efforts in going across all platforms and reaching out to our consumers.

“With the increased frequency of flight services and luxurious cruise ships, the influx of travellers from Gulf and the Middle East have continued to surge.”

Wego is the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa.

Boasting of its 14 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, tourists are exploring the lesser-travelled islands of the Korean Archipelago like Jeju and Busan, the second largest city in south Korea.

Mamoun Hmedan, managing director, MENA and India, Wego, said: “Korea is a perfect East-Asian getaway where the man-made marvels beautifully blend with the 5,000-year old well-preserved culture and the splendid tranquillity of nature.”