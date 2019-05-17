Zafiro Hotels gears up for WTA Mallorca Open

Zafiro Hotels will sponsor the fourth edition of the Women’s Tennis Association Mallorca Open, kicking off on June 17th at the island’s Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy.

As Mallorca becomes the capital of women’s tennis this June in the lead up to Wimbledon next month, the Mallorca Open, directed by Toni Nadal (uncle and former coach of tennis record holder Rafael Nadal) will see a week’s long programme of world-class tennis matches, entertainment and VIP experiences.

With its Wimbledon-approved grass courts, Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy is gearing up to welcome the likes of 2018 Wimbledon champion, Angelique Kerber, alongside some of the world’s top players, including Anastasija Sevastova, Bencic Belinda, Elise Mertens and Caroline Garcia.

Zafiro Hotels’ five-star, Zafiro Palace Palmanova, is positioned just minutes from the courts and will be home to the world-class professionals for the week as well host to the glamourous gala on June 19th.

While not on the courts, the players will be able to enjoy the island’s world-class sporting facilities as well as the hotel’s fitness classes, gym and Zen Body & Mind Spa with a line-up of a la carte massages for tennis-tired muscles.

Devid Boon, sales manager of groups and sports at Zafiro Hotels, stated: “Zafiro Hotels are thrilled to be sponsoring the island’s most important tennis tournament, it’s the perfect warm up for the professionals ahead of Wimbledon and we’re proud that Zafiro Palace Palmanova provides an ideal base for the players and tennis-enthused travellers alike.”