New rail connections for London Southend Airport

London Southend Airport has signed a new agreement that will see extra train services added to the schedule, allowing passengers to easily connect to early morning and late evening flights.

From this week Greater Anglia will be running an extra service, Monday to Saturday mornings, from Liverpool Street, departing at around 04:30, dependent on day, to connect with early morning outbound flights.

There will also be an additional late-night service, Sunday to Friday nights, from the airport to Liverpool Street, departing 23:59, for passengers landing later in the evening that need quick and easy access to London.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia commercial and customer service director said: “We are very pleased to provide these extra services to make it easier for people to travel by rail between London Southend Airport and London.

“We are currently transforming and modernising the railway in the Southend Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Network Rail is nearing the end of a project to replace the entire overhead wire system between Southend Victoria and Shenfield and we are bringing in brand new longer state-of-the-art trains from the end of this year.”

Further direct connectivity with London arrives at an exciting time for the airport, which recently welcomed Ryanair, bringing 13 destinations, and Loganair, with three, rising to four destinations.

The airlines were added to the established flights on offer from easyJet, Flybe and Air Malta.

Glyn Jones, chief executive officer of Stobart Aviation, owners of London Southend Airport, said: “We engage with our passengers, we listen to what they are telling us, and we take action.

“That is why we are delighted that following customer feedback we have been able to work with Greater Anglia to put these new services in place which will allow people to make simple and easy connections via train to and from London’s favourite and fastest growing airport.”