Azizi Developments to establish London presence

Azizi Developments is establishing a sales presence in London to cater to the increasing demand for property developments in the United Arab Emirates.

Spearheading the UK debut and setting up the London office is Nima Khojasteh, Azizi executive director of sales and agency.

Khojasteh is an industry veteran with extensive experience in implementing international sales strategies.

He will now work alongside Afzaal Hussein, Azizi executive director of operations, who is leading global expansion plans at the company.

Commenting on the first step of its international expansion to the UK, Farhad Azizi, chief executive of Azizi Developments, said: “Establishing ourselves in markets that represent a high demand, and where investors are increasingly looking to enrich their portfolios with high-ROI properties in safe, growth-inclined, and exquisite foreign metropolitan cities such as Dubai, is an important step for us.

“We look forward to introducing UK investors to our outstanding offers on exceptional, premium homes across Dubai’s most sought-after locations and are excited to present lucrative, convenient real estate solutions that are tailor-made to meet their needs and wants.

“We are proud to showcase this fascinating city to the world.”

Azizi is now finalising a suitable office location in the centre of London, hiring a team of 11 sales and customer care professionals and taking concrete steps to increase brand awareness.

Projects that have proven to be especially popular among UK investors are Riviera in MBR City, its developments in Al Furjan and Mina on the iconic Palm Jumeirah.