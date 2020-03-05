ForwardKeys signs transformative digital partnerships

ForwardKeys has concluded agreements with the International Air Transport Association and Airlines Reporting Corporation to include their global ticketing data in its portfolio of products and services.

Through this agreement, ForwardKeys will now provide global air travel data that includes the world’s most comprehensive air transaction dataset from ARC and IATA.

The new relationship will help ForwardKeys expand its current offerings to customers in the tourism industry.

IATA is the global trade association representing 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic.

It also operates the Billing and Settlement Plan, which facilitates and simplifies the selling, reporting and remitting procedures of IATA-accredited travel agencies in 181 countries and territories, excluding the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

ARC is an industry leader in air travel distribution and intelligence.

It provides channel-agnostic tools and insights to enable the diverse omnichannel retailing strategies of its customers.

In 2019, ARC settled $97.4 billion in transactions between airlines and travel agencies, representing more than 302 million passenger trips.

Its flexible settlement and retailing solutions, innovative technology and comprehensive air transaction data helps the global air travel community connect, grow and thrive.

ForwardKeys will now receive a regular feed of global ticketing transaction data settled by IATA and ARC for travel agency bookings – including online travel agencies – as well as direct airline transactions.

Olivier Jager, chief executive, ForwardKeys said: “This moment is like the completion of a jigsaw puzzle; we can now see the whole picture in complete detail rather than just part of it.

“Of course, I am excited for us because it strengthens our USP, but I am also excited for our customers because they will receive even more reliable market intelligence which will help them make better decisions.”