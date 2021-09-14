Wyndham Hotels to expand Microtel brand in China

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will continue to expand its portfolio in China with 20 new Microtel by Wyndham hotels planned by the end of 2022.

The properties will be located in key cities and emerging destinations across the country.

Designed to provide travellers with modern conveniences, Microtel by Wyndham made its debut in China in late 2019 as a midscale brand, with the launch of Microtel by Wyndham Guiyang Nanming in the Guizhou province.

The brand has since grown to a collection of six hotels, including locations in Hangzhou, Hefei, Kunming, Lijiang and Tianjin.

The most recent additions to this nationwide portfolio were Microtel by Wyndham Tianjin and Microtel by Wyndham Kunming City Center, which made its debut last month.

Looking ahead, the brand will further extend its presence with new openings in destinations including Huangshan, Changsha, Qingdao, Fuzhou and more.

Joon Aun Ooi, president, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, commented: “The accelerated expansion of our Microtel by Wyndham portfolio in Greater China is a strong demonstration of the power and recognition of our brands in the market.

“Our Microtel by Wyndham hotels offer comfortable rooms, thoughtful amenities and warm hospitality, appealing to travellers who are looking for an efficient and streamlined experience,” he added.