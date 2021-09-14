ABTA calls on government to overhaul travel regulations

ABTA is seeking to keep up pressure on the government to put the “right framework” in place to get people travelling again, kickstart a recovery in the travel industry and provide urgent financial support.

The moves come as officials prepare to release the latest strategic review of international travel requirements, which is due by the end of the month.

Using the findings from its latest member survey on the impact of the pandemic, ABTA has written to the chancellor and transport secretary to highlight the devastating impact the travel requirements have had on the ability of the industry to trade this summer.

The association is calling for a significant overhaul of the traffic light system so travel businesses can trade their way out of this crisis, and also emphasising the ongoing need for tailored financial support.

ABTA is encouraging its members and the wider industry to get involved in lobbying and communications efforts to help drive home the essential changes needed to save jobs and businesses within the industry.

Graeme Buck, director of communications at ABTA, said: “We must use our collective influence to get the government to use the strategic review to reopen more destinations and get more people travelling again.

“To help us exert pressure and hammer home the essential changes needed at the review, we are calling on our members and all parts of the travel industry to join our ‘Twitterstorm’ at 14:00 today and write to their MPs this week about the challenges facing the industry.

“There are also new assets available to share on social media to spread the message even further.”

Calls from ABTA echo those of Heathrow earlier this week, with both calling for a scrapping of the current traffic light travel system.