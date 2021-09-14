Longhurst to step down as Mia chief executive

The Meetings Industry Association (Mia) has announced it will be appointing Kerrin MacPhie as chief executive when Jane Longhurst retires this autumn.

MacPhie, who will commence her new role spearheading the Mia on November 8th, brings a wealth of business meetings and events experience having previously held senior posts in destinations, associations, hotels and convention centres.

She has also held a number of voluntary board positions across the sector’s national and international associations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining from VisitBritain/VisitEngland, where she has held the role of head of business events since 2017, MacPhie will be building upon a legacy championing the sector and realising ambitious future plans.

Jane Longhurst, chief executive of Mia, said: “I am delighted to be handing over the baton to Kerrin, who I have no doubt with her boundless passion, enthusiasm and knowledge of the sector will be able to successfully lead the Mia and the wider industry as we strive for recovery and beyond.

“It has been a huge honour serving as Mia chief executive over the last 18 years and I will be truly excited to see the association’s future strategic vision coming to fruition under Kerrin’s expert leadership.”