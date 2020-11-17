Cunard puts 2022 itineraries on sale

Cunard has put voyages onboard Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth in 2022 on sale.

More than 35 countries feature in the 162 newly launched itineraries, covering north of the Arctic Circle to the Mediterranean and from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean, via the Panama Canal.

Highlights include Queen Elizabeth returning to Alaska with seven- and ten-night voyages, departing from and returning to Vancouver, visiting Glacier Bay, Haines, Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Victoria.

From Alaska, Queen Elizabeth will journey through the Panama Canal, across to the Mediterranean, where she will embark on a series of seven- and 14-night fly-cruises, departing from Barcelona.

Along with iconic transatlantic crossings, Queen Mary 2 will be visiting the North Cape for the first time spending three days in Tromso, with opportunities to see the Northern Lights, and calls to Bergen, Trondheim, Alesund and Stavanger.

Queen Victoria’s highlights include four-night cruise breaks departing from Southampton, all scheduled to include a weekend, visiting destinations including Amsterdam, Rotterdam and St Peter Port.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, said: “We are delighted to offer such a broad range of voyages in 2022 from four night European city breaks to week-long fly-cruises in the Mediterranean to a five week adventure sailing from Alaska to Spain.

“There has been high demand for our 2021 voyages, so we know how much our guests are anticipating travelling again on Cunard’s iconic ships with many future highlights including a welcome return to Alaska.

“Guests are able to plan for their Cunard holidays in 2022 with extra peace of mind due to our flexible booking options which provide the opportunity to move a booking unlimited times before the balance is due.”