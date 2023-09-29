Turkish Airlines Hosted World Golf Cup in Istanbul for the 8th Consecutive Year

Flying to more countries and international destinations than any other airline, Turkish Airlines hosted the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Amateur Series at its home place, Istanbul Kemer Golf and Country Club, between the dates of September 23 and 24.

The event was well attended by corporate and loyalty program members as well as distiguished names in the business community.

Having been attended by thousands of golf amateurs, Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup was held in a large number of destinations all over the world since its inception in 2013. And within this year, it again brings together over 7,000 players who compete against one another in more than 80 tournaments around the world.

The winners of this year’s tournament, backed by Gloria Hotels & Ruck & Maul, will qualify for the Grand Finals in Antalya in December, flying Business Class with Turkish Airlines.

Representing Istanbul in the men’s category, Arda Obuz, who secured his champion position with 44 points, while Hakkı Akil was runner-up, and Kei Sugimoto came third.

In the ladies’ category Berna Karaevli will represent Istanbul after winning the competition with 40 points, while Joelle Benjenk was runner-up, and Merve Müftüoğlu was third.

Turkish Airlines Chief Marketing Officer Ahmet Olmuştur said; “Thank you again to all of our wonderful guests who made the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup a success here in Istanbul. What a great tournament it was to watch. Congratulations to our winners of this stage of the TAWGC series, Berna Karaevli and Arda Obuz. We wish them the best of luck in Antalya.”

You can visit www.turkishairlines.com/golf for more news, results, videos and photos about Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Amateur Series.