Bloom Holding signs a new agreement with Rotana

Leading real estate development company, Bloom Holding, has signed an agreement with Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, to manage Bloom Arjaan by Rotana located in Bloom’s prestigious Park View development on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island. Commanding a prominent location in the heart of the capital’s cultural district, and across from the world-renowned New York University Abu Dhabi, there will be a range of apartments available – from studios to two-bedroom apartments.

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana adds 217 serviced hotel apartments to Bloom’s existing hospitality portfolio which consists of 630 hotel rooms and serviced apartments across Marriott Downtown and The Abu Dhabi Edition Hotel.

The sophisticated development, which is due to open in Q4 2023, features a number of amenities and facilities including a floating infinity swimming pool, located thirty metres above ground, on a bridge that connects the two buildings. Residents can also enjoy a range of retail and Food & Beverage outlets, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and ample green spaces.

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana, Park View, is just a short drive from museums including The Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, with the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi planned for 2025. Other attractions include Saadiyat Beach Golf Club and Yas Island featuring the Yas Marina Circuit and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding, said: “Bloom is deeply committed to providing a superior living experience to its residents and guests alike; this can only be achieved through strategic partnerships with like-minded companies. Our agreement with Rotana reflects our dedication to delivering unparalleled hospitality services that provide real value to both investors and residents. We firmly believe that Bloom Arjaan by Rotana will become a benchmark for comfort and convenient living in the heart of Saadiyat Island. It is thus fitting that we should choose to collaborate with the right partners and industry leaders, such as Rotana, to join our journey and ensure that Park View reaches its true potential.”

Guy Hutchinson, President & CEO of Rotana said: “The prestigious Park View development will further bolster Saadiyat Island’s proposition as a popular, cosmopolitan, and vibrant cultural hub. Bloom Holding’s commitment to delivering high-quality developments that address market demands was a huge factor in our decision to enter into such an agreement. Together, we are confident that we can offer a truly enriching lifestyle to residents, underpinned by the trust that is synonymous with the Bloom and Rotana brands.”

“This new landmark comes in response to our commitment to managing a diversified array of hotel properties that cater to both upscale and mid-range segments across the region. Today, Rotana manages 70 operating properties in addition to 45 under development across its 6 brands and this new project will complement our expansion plans and offer us an opportunity to consolidate our status in the market with one of our top brands”, concluded Makram El Zyr, Corporate Vice President Development for Rotana.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Bloom Holding CEO, Carlos Wakim and Guy Hutchinson, President & CEO of Rotana, at Bloom offices.