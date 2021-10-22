World Travel Awards reveals Europe winners

World Travel Awards – the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism – has revealed its Europe 2021 winners.

Greece, with its resurgent travel and tourism economy, was voted ‘Europe’s Leading Destination’, Portugal’s Algarve was named ‘Europe’s Leading Beach Destination’, and the Azores took ‘Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’.

The imperial splendour of Moscow was acknowledged with the award for ‘Europe’s Leading City Destination’.

The fascinating city of Batumi, Georgia was declared ‘Europe’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination’.

Saint Petersburg won ‘Europe’s Leading City Break Destination.’

In the hospitality sector, Çırağan Palace Kempinski, Istanbul was voted ‘Europe’s Leading Hotel’, Sardinia’s Forte Village Resort lifted ‘Europe’s Leading Resort’.

Italy also featured in the newcomer section, with the cutting-edge medical retreat Palazzo Fiuggi named ‘Europe’s Leading New Hotel’.

One&Only Portonovi, nestling on the shores of Montenegro’s sparkling Adriatic coast, was recognised as ‘Europe’s Leading New Resort’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sani Resort, Greece claimed ‘Europe’s Leading Family Resort’.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “Our winners represent the very best of the Europe’s travel and tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them.

“They are all playing starring roles in leading the travel and tourism recovery.”

In the aviation sector, British Airways picked up ‘Europe’s Leading Airline’ as well as ‘Europe’s Leading Airline – First Class’, Air France was voted ‘Europe’s Leading Airline – Business Class’, with Lufthansa named ‘Europe’s Leading Airline – Economy Class’.

Zurich Airport scooped ‘Europe’s Leading Airport’.

Other winners include Europcar (‘Europe’s Leading Car Rental Company’); InterContinental Hotels & Resorts (‘Europe’s Leading Hotel Brand’); Turismo de Portugal (‘Europe’s Leading Tourist Board’); Madrid (‘Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination’); the Convention Centre, Ireland (‘Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre’); Cannes (‘Europe’s Leading Festival & Event Destination’); and Dark Sky Alqueva, Portugal & Spain (‘Europe’s Responsible Tourism Award).

More Information

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

For more information about World Travel Awards, visit the official website, or find a full list of winners here.