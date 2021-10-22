Virgin Atlantic adds more US routes as borders reopen

The magic of Orlando and the bright lights of Las Vegas are now one step closer, as Virgin Atlantic has confirmed both services will resume operations on the November 8th, the same day that the US borders reopen.

Connections between the Big Apple and the north of England are also receiving a boost, with flights between Manchester Airport and New York also resuming.

Following the welcome news that transatlantic travel can resume for fully vaccinated visitors, Virgin Atlantic is keen to ensure its customers can take to the skies quickly and is offering customers the earliest possible opportunity to reconnect with loved ones or take that much anticipated holiday.

Services to Orlando will depart daily from both London Heathrow and Manchester.

The route is currently the most booked across Virgin Atlantic’s global portfolio, reaffirming the pent-up demand for families and thrill seekers to enjoy the magic of Florida’s top destination.

To meet with the increased demand, the airline will deploy the newest, largest plane in its fleet, the Airbus A350-100 from the November 8-14 on its Heathrow to Orlando route.

Las Vegas flights will operate daily from London Heathrow on the airline’s Boeing 787-900, with daily services from Manchester to New York resuming on an Airbus A330.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “Our customers are ready to begin their US adventures, whether it’s to enjoy the magic of Orlando or to party the night away in Las Vegas, therefore it’s only right that we offer them the opportunity to fly as soon as we can.

“I’m delighted that our Orlando and Las Vegas services will begin on November 8th, the same day transatlantic travel reopens.

“We can’t wait to transport customers to our favourite destinations in the US safely once more.”