World Children’s Day headed to Expo 2020

Young people will ‘take over’ Expo 2020 this weekend as the biggest-ever celebration of World Children’s Day arrives in Dubai.

Organised by Expo 2020 Dubai, in partnership with the UAE ministry of community development and UNICEF, the packed agenda includes inspiring talks and a concert with the acclaimed Lebanese singer and UNICEF regional ambassador Yara.

From innovations driving progress on child-related Sustainable Development Goals to homing in on education, mental health, climate and youth leadership, Expo’s World Children’s Day will welcome both young and adult thought leaders to reimagine a better future for all and mobilise collective action to make that vision a reality.

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, minister of community development for the UAE, emphasised that the efforts of the ministry of community development and childhood relevant authorities in providing the best welfare, protection and empowerment of childhood, reveal the UAE commitment to a better future for all children in the world and UAE Children.

She noted that the World Children’s Day is exceptional as it is connected to the activities of Expo 2020 Dubai with a global vision, future aspirations and collaboration with the UNICEF.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added: “Celebrating World Children’s Day in Expo 2020 Dubai, prompts us to think, plan and work hard to achieve the best possible reality of the world’s childhood.

“The UAE is characterised by giving the best welfare for children through the efforts of both federal and local government authorities to enjoy their lives easily and smoothly.”

World Children’s Day – a day for children, by children – was established to promote international togetherness and awareness among children worldwide, and to improve children’s welfare.

The international day offers an inspirational entry-point to advocate, promote and celebrate children’s rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children.

Ted Chaiban, UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “World Children’s Day is UNICEF’s global day of action for children, by children.

“It is an opportunity to elevate children and young people to global stages as advocates for their own rights.”