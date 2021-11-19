Hyatt Place Kathmandu opens in Nepal

Hyatt Place Kathmandu, the second Hyatt-branded hotel in Nepal, is officially open.

The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi everywhere and 24-hour food offerings.

Ownership of the hotel includes Akshay Golyan, executive director, and Shakti Golyan, chairman of the Golyan Group.

Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today’s multitasking traveller.

Hyatt Place Kathmandu is located in the lively city of Kathmandu, set in a valley surrounded by the beautifully scenic Himalayan mountains.

Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, is steeped in rich history, long associated with ancient traditions and a vibrant culture.

The hotel is only a short two-and-a-half-mile journey from the bustling city centre and its attractions, which include many World Heritage sites like the remarkable ancient temple, Swayambhunath Stupa, and the sacred Hindu temple in Pashupatinath.

For those looking for some retail therapy, the hotel is close to several popular shopping centres including New Road, Thamel and Durbar Marg.

“As Kathmandu continues to be a sought-after spot for both business and leisure travellers, we are excited to add to the momentum of the thriving city by welcoming the first Hyatt Place to Nepal in this truly unique capital city, which is bursting with history and cultural traditions,” said general manager Varun Talwar.

“With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road.”