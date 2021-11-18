Amadeus signs landmark deal with Marriott International

Amadeus has announced an agreement with Marriott International to deploy the Amadeus Central Reservations System (ACRS).

It is hoped the deal will help modernise the hotel giant’s reservation infrastructure in the coming years.

Integrating the ACRS will ultimately replace Marriott’s proprietary reservations system and expand its commerce capabilities, including enabling travellers to personalise their trips.

The system will provide greater flexibility in choosing guest room attributes, and purchasing products like spa and golf when booking a stay.

Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, president, hospitality, Amadeus commented: “We are excited to work with Marriott to deliver our next-generation technology throughout its portfolio.

“Adding Marriott to the global community of hotel brands choosing Amadeus to evolve their technology ecosystems supports our transformational vision and long-term investments to the industry.

“This platform empowers our customers to be able to meet ever-changing traveller expectations while gaining a single, consolidated view of data for more strategic decision-making.”

The ACRS has been built to support the needs of enterprise hotel companies, including the integration of the hotel brands’ proprietary ecosystem, such as property management systems, loyalty programs, revenue management systems, data warehouses and other third-party systems.

Streamlining the integration points through a modern CRS platform increases operational efficiency and reduces IT complexity for both corporate and on-property users.

The cloud technology architecture further enables ultra-high availability and ultra-fast response times, with the additional benefit of resilient, seamless servicing.

“We look forward to working with Amadeus and leveraging its CRS technology that will support our strategic vision to create a robust travel retailing platform for our guests and hotels,” added Drew Pinto, Global officer, distribution, revenue strategy, engagement centres and global sales, Marriott International.

“It will make the breadth of Marriott’s travel offerings more readily available to customers, giving them more choices to personalise their experience when they book travel with us.”