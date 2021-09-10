Wojciechowska to lead Poland tourism in London

The Polish National Tourist Office (PNTO) has appointed a new UK & Ireland director ahead of a busy year welcoming back travellers to the country after the pandemic.

Dorota Wojciechowska, a former head of marketing of the PNTO, will step into the London role.

The new appointment comes at an exciting time for Poland with new tactical marketing campaigns continuing to build up an image of a destination for diverse city breaks, unforgettable nature escapes and outdoor adventure.

By running tailored online campaigns and placing key tourist attractions in TV shows with large audiences, Wojciechowska plans to improve Poland’s image among the British travellers who have never been to Poland before.

As global travel continues to return to pre-pandemic levels, Wojciechowska will utilise her vast experience to help position Poland as a leader in Europe’s tourism market.

The PNTO plans to work closely with high profile influencers, opinion leaders and media to create targeted and highly effective online campaigns.