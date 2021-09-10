Saudia to return to Manchester in December

Saudia will return to Manchester Airport in December for the first time in 21 months as it relaunches its direct service to Jeddah.

The first flight is set to depart on Wednesday, December 15th from the recently reopened Terminal Two, which has been expanded and modernised as part of a £1 billion transformation programme.

The service will run three times per week on the iconic Boeing-787 Dreamliner, with the frequency of flights then subject to review dependent on demand.

Saudi Arabian flag carrier Saudia began operating the Manchester–Jeddah route in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, it had steadily grown to become one of Manchester Airport’s most important routes to the Middle East.

In 2019, more than 97,000 passengers used the service, which remains the only direct route to Saudi Arabia offered by a UK airport outside of London.

Manchester Airport managing director, Karen Smart, said: “The return of Saudia to Manchester Airport is wonderful news and demonstrates the renewed confidence amongst passengers and airlines as we begin to emerge from the pandemic.

“This is a route that is hugely important to communities across the north, given it is the only direct service to Saudi Arabia outside London.

“It also has substantial economic benefits for our region, given the ever-growing trade and investment partnership between the UK and Saudi Arabia.”