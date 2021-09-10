Hyatt adds Alila Hinu Bay to Oman portfolio

Hyatt Hotels has revealed that Alila Hinu Bay in Oman is ready to welcome international guests for the first time, following the recent announcement of borders in Oman re-opening to tourists.

The property joins Alila Jabal Akhdar as the Alila brand’s second hotel in Oman along with 15 other Alila properties worldwide.

Distinguished by a strong commitment to sustainable tourism, the brand features luxury hotels and resorts in some of the most spectacular natural locations.

The 112-key hotel is nestled on a secluded beachfront in Oman’s south-west region of Dhofar.

The untouched area is best known for its lush landscapes, cool summers, and it is within easy driving distance from Salalah International Airport.

Between Samhan mountain and the blue waters of the Arabian Sea, Alila Hinu Bay caters to well-travelled guests seeking reflection.

Along with the breath-taking scenery, the area is known for its rich traditions and the renowned warmth of Omani hospitality.

Combined with a personalised experience that is crafted for each guest, travellers can expect to be immersed in authentic, yet bespoke journeys tailored to their preferences and interests.

“We are very excited to add Alila Hinu Bay to the Hyatt portfolio and welcome guests to this region of Oman, a true nature lover’s paradise full of stunning landscapes, waterfalls and greenery,” said Martin Persson, general manager, Alila Hinu Bay.

“Dedicated to being responsible and sustainable, guests can enjoy exquisite culinary experiences evoking local and international flavours at one of our dining options or treat themselves to a customized spa experience that uses natural products.”