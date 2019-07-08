King’s Pool Camp re-joins Linyanti Wildlife Concession in Botswana

Wilderness Safaris’ King’s Pool Camp has reopened in the heart of Botswana’s Linyanti Wildlife Concession, showcasing the company’s commitment to driving sustainable ecotourism in this remarkable wildlife destination.

Featuring nine luxurious thatched-roof rooms, the camp’s refreshed look and feel celebrates the romance of a bygone era, with classic Botswana flair.

Named for Scandinavian royalty and steeped in nostalgia, King’s Pool overlooks a sparkling oxbow lagoon, its eight rooms and one luxurious suite blending effortlessly with the camp’s pristine wilderness surrounds.

Wrap-around screens open up to provide wide-angle views, allowing for an immersive nature experience.

Throughout the camp, the ancient Batswana craft of weaving is expressed in a number of architectural details – the imprint design applied to the camp’s screen walls, woven rope detail on vertical supports, as well as on the balustrades.

In keeping with Wilderness Safaris’ commitment to operating with a light eco-footprint, the camp is 100 per cent solar-powered, and as much existing material from walkways and flooring from the previous camp was reused to create screens and decorative wall detail, such as the substructure, thatched roof, carved front doors and salvaged timber doors.

These earthy, rough textures are punctuated by warm copper – in handles and other details – adding richness and depth to the architectural mood.

Accents of teal are used throughout to enhance the neutral bronze and copper colour palette.

“To coincide with the opening of this remarkable new camp, we are also thrilled to introduce helicopter flights in the Linyanti as an optional extra activity.

“It is from the air that one can truly appreciate the wonders of this concession.

“King’s Pool Camp’s location at the end of the Great Rift Valley is truly extraordinary, and the scenic flights soar along the fault line and out over the Linyanti wetlands to the river, amplifying the wildlife and elephant drama on the ground,” noted Kim Nixon, Wilderness Safaris Botswana managing director.