Wilderness Safaris opens Jao Camp in Botswana

After undergoing a complete reinvention, Wilderness Safaris’ Jao Camp has reopened in the heart of Botswana’s Okavango Delta.

In addition to featuring five spacious tented suites, Jao is delighted to reveal its two new exclusive villas, each with its own private vehicle, guide, chef and butler.

“We are thrilled to reveal the transformation of Jao Camp after eight-and-a-half months of construction, and proud of our various teams and craftsmen who worked tirelessly to make this happen,” said co-owner of the Jao Reserve, Cathy Kays.

“The unique layout of the camp draws you into this special area, with all elements of the rebuild embracing the true essence of the Delta.

“This is also encapsulated in the beautiful colour palette of creams, greens, soft purple and yellow, incorporating a unique botanical theme throughout the design, with special emphasis placed on the abundant water lily.

“The handcrafted and uniquely designed furnishings and fittings fit perfectly into the buildings, and provide fabulous eye-catching detail.”

The camp comprises a new main area, elevated into the tree canopy, with the new villas and suites all featuring private plunge pools, lounge and dining areas and en-suite bathrooms, including indoor and outdoor showers.

Jao’s exquisite new spa is tucked away beneath palm trees in a tranquil location, complete with two new circular treatment rooms that have been finished with impressive saligna-laminated beams, rosewood-clad ceilings and rosewood floors, and are surrounded by tranquil water ponds.

For the energetic, there is a fully-equipped gym, while the main pool, with its unique nest-like canopy pavilion for dappled shade, projects out over the floodplain and is the ideal spot to enjoy the sunset.

In line with Wilderness Safaris’ commitment to operating with a light eco-footprint, Jao is 100 per cent solar powered, with a new power plant that works on one of the biggest Victron inverter systems in the world, and the largest lithium-ion battery bank in southern Africa.