Little Kulala closes for refurbishment in Namibia

Wilderness Safaris’ desert retreat in Namibia’s extraordinary Sossusvlei area, Little Kulala, has closed for remodelling.

Scheduled to reopen in June, the refurbished camp will maintain the same much-loved look and feel, with great emphasis placed on offering innovative in- and out-of-camp activities that celebrate the splendour and solitude of the Namib Desert.

“As a firm favourite of both our guests and travel partners alike, Little Kulala is situated in one of the best locations in the exclusive Kulala Wilderness Reserve – the only private reserve with direct access to Sossusvlei’s magnificent red dunes.

“It is this location and luxury of space, combined with the camp’s notable architecture and elegant accommodation, that our guests have come to love.

“This is why our revamp will focus on enhancing these features in a way that reinterprets the desert experience, and tells the remarkable story of a desert habitat restored,” noted Alexandra Margull, Wilderness Safaris Namibia managing director.

Changes include new flooring, redoing the main area deck, and the addition of a photo hub in the upstairs library space, where guests can learn more about the Namib Sand Sea and other interesting facts about the area.

The cosy outdoor fire pit in front of camp will be the perfect storytelling platform, with guides on standby to lead engaging conversations about the area’s geology and rehabilitation successes.

The camp’s classic sunken wine cellar will be available for wine tastings, and private dining for those who desire a more intimate affair.

Back in 1996, when Wilderness Safaris first started operating in the area, the locale had previously been used for subsistence goat farming, and precious little indigenous wildlife remained.

The company undertook a comprehensive and careful rehabilitation programme to restore the degraded land to its original habitat.