Wightlink Launches £12 Returns for IOW Festival 2024

With the major festival season over for another year, many will be looking ahead to 2024 for their next live fix. Following a sold-out extravaganza in 2023, the Isle of Wight Festival will be back in June 2024 to kick off the season in style.

Wightlink has launched its Early Bird prices for ferry crossings to Isle of Wight Festival next year, offering fixed price returns from just £12 per adult during the event.

The 2024 festival is taking place between Thursday, 20 and Sunday, 23 June in Newport. Synonymous with world-class acts, family-friendly vibes and a feeling of leaving the daily grind behind on the mainland, it’s a must-go event on any music-lover’s calendar. These savvy savings sweeten the deal even further; just book by 9 October 2023.

Even though the lineup has yet to be confirmed, based on the festival’s prolific past festival-goers can expect an eclectic mix of huge names, nostalgic throwbacks and some of the hottest up-and-comers in the charts. All with the added charm of an island escape.

£12 returns – Travelling on Foot

Early Bird return foot passenger crossings are priced just £12* for an adult day trip (returning by 04:30 the next morning) and £18* for stays longer than one day. Shuttle buses run regularly for foot passengers to the event site making it a sustainable way to reach the festival.

£49.50 returns – Travelling with a vehicle

Early Bird return day trip car crossings are priced at £49.50*. Short stay and long stay car crossings are priced at £99.50*.

With these incredible fares, the Isle of Wight Festival should be top of everyone’s lists for summer 2024. For more information and to reserve these discounted festival ferry crossings, visit wightlink.co.uk/iowfestival