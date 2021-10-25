White Beach welcomes new events partnership

A blockbuster event partnership has been announced, combining Ibizan powerhouse the Night League and the White Beach in Dubai.

In a first of its kind entertainment deal, the city will welcome its debut winter event residency presenting performances by an unbeatable line-up of DJs.

Following a successful first season at Ushuaia Ibiza, Palmarama will take over the luxurious beach club fusing organic elements and nature with the biggest names in house and techno music including the likes of Andrea Oliva, Artbat, Bedouin, Black Coffee, Damian Lazarus, Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Maceo Plex, Nicole Moudaber, Tale of Us and more.

Designed as a Mediterranean oasis filled with luscious trees and greenery, fire breathers, contortionists, and dancers’ fuse with the sounds of the biggest names in the business to deliver a truly out of this world experience.

Jamie Jones will take to the stage on Friday, October 29th, with a set to energize and enchant the dance floor.

A globally respected and highly accomplished artist, label boss at the seminal Hot Creations, founder and curator of the worldwide Paradise event series and member of cross-genre band Hot Natured, Jamie Jones has achieved iconic status in the electronic music world.

Taking inspiration from Palmarama Ibiza, and in line with current government guidelines, guests are invited to purchase a seated or standing table with an extensive selection of food and beverages available to enjoy tableside.