Tashkent added to Qatar Airways route network

Qatar Airways will add Tashkent, Uzbekistan to its global network with twice weekly flights.

The first flight from Doha to Tashkent will take off on January 17th, operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in business and 120 seats in economy class.

The new service will enable passengers flying to and from Tashkent to enjoy seamless connectivity to over 140 destinations.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We see tremendous growth potentials in Central Asia and this new service to Tashkent will serve to boost trade opportunities and attract tourists wanting to discover this beautiful destination.”

Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan lying at the core of the ancient Silk Road, will become Qatar Airways’ newest destination in 2022 and the latest addition to its network in Asia.

It is the largest city in Central Asia, offering visitors panoramic views, varied cuisine and plenty of places to see and discover.