Voting opens for World Ski Awards 2022

The voting window for the World Ski Awards 2022 – the 10th anniversary of the premier awards programme in ski tourism – runs from 17 June to 7 October. Ski industry professionals and ski consumers are invited to cast their votes to decide which ski organisations are the leaders in their respective fields.

Voting takes place across the full spectrum of the global ski industry, with categories including Best Ski Resort, Best Ski Chalet, Best Ski Hotel and Best Ski Tour Operator. View the full list of 2022 finalists here.

Voting closes at midnight on 7 October. The winners will be unveiled at the 10th anniversary World Ski Awards 2022, taking place 18-20 November in Kitzbühel, Austria. Industry leaders will attend the ski industry event of the year, and will participate in three action-packed days of VIP networking events, staged around the red-carpet World Ski Awards Gala Ceremony 2022 and the opening of the 2022 winter season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kitzbühel in Austria’s Tyrol will provide the perfect setting for the red-carpet ceremony. Home to the legendary Hahnenkamm Race, the historic medieval town is synonymous with ski tourism and is one of the world’s most popular wintersports destinations.

World Ski Awards is the only global initiative to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in ski tourism, and its annual three-day event is the only time that the international leaders of the industry come together to exchange local knowledge, innovations and principles of best practice on a global stage.

World Ski Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 29th anniversary.

For more information about World Ski Awards, visit worldskiawards.com.