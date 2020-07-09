Voting opens for World Spa Awards 2020

World Spa Awards – the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector – has opened voting for its 2020 programme.

Nominees cover the entire spectrum of the spa and wellness industry, ranging from hotel spas, detox programmes and aromatherapy brands to wellness apps, spa destinations and wellness retreats.

The full list of nominees can be viewed here.

Voting runs until September 30th.

During the 12-week voting window, industry professionals, along with spa consumers, are invited to vote for the brands they consider the very best in spa and wellness.

Votes may be cast here.

Winners will be announced later in the year.

Organisations still wishing to enter this year’s programme have until July 31st to submit their applications for consideration.

World Spa Awards aims to drive up standards and foster growth in spa and wellness tourism by rewarding the leading organisations in their respective fields.

Launched in 2015, it is the sister programme of World Travel Awards, which has been rewarding excellence in travel and tourism for the last 27 years.

Rebecca Cohen, managing director, World Spa Awards, said: “We are delighted to open voting for the World Spa Awards 2020 programme.

“The first half of the year has presented our industry with an unprecedented challenge.

“However, we have been overwhelmed by the resilience of spa and wellness organisations across the world, with many now restarting operations and getting back on track.”

She added: “The aim of World Spa Awards has always been to serve and support our industry.

“We acknowledge that now, more than ever before, is the time for all of us to unite, support one another, and recognise those organisations that are leading the global recovery.”

For more information about World Spa Awards, visit the official website.