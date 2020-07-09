Austrian Airlines continues to rebuild network

Austrian Airlines has published its remaining summer flight schedule, which will run until the end of October.

The flag-carrier is seeking to double capacity over the period, with a view to operating 40 per cent of the flights initially planned by the end of the season.

Starting in August, Austrian Airlines will fly once again to Shanghai – initially once a week.

From September onwards, further routes will be added to the flight schedule, which will initially operate up to once a day.

These include Chişinău, Dnipro, Iaşi, Klagenfurt, Leipzig, Lviv, Lyon, Nuremberg, Odessa and Yerevan.

In addition to resuming flights, Austrian Airlines is also increasing capacity on almost all existing routes from September onwards.

This means more flights and larger aircraft.

For example, Amsterdam, Brussels, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Paris are on the timetable from September with up to three daily flights.

Athens will be connected up to twice daily instead of once.

Due to the consistent ramp-up of operations, the carrier will see 60 destinations return to the flight schedule.

“Now that we have published our entire remaining summer flight schedule, we are offering our customers more planning security,” said Austrian Airlines chief operating officer, Andreas Otto.

“The demand so far makes us confident that we are on the right track with the ramp-up of flight operations.”