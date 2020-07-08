Azizi Developments finalises Mina project on Palm Jumeirah

Azizi Developments has confirmed nearly 94 per cent of the work has been completed at its luxurious residential development, Mina.

The property is located on the east crescent of the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

The structure, blockwork and internal plaster are 100 per cent complete, while the tiling, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, mechanical, electrical and plumbing, façade works, and elevator works are all 99 per cent complete.

The swimming pool and overall finished are now over 95 per cent complete, with external works now standing at 80 per cent.

Offering nearly 38,500 square metres of built-up area, Mina features 178 units, comprising 120 one-bedroom apartments, 54 two-bedroom residences, and four spacious, lavishly designed penthouses scheduled to be completed within quarter three of 2020, said the statement from Azizi.

On the key achievement, executive director, sales and marketing, Nima Khojasteh said: “Mina, situated on the serene east crescent of the eighth wonder of the world - the marvellous archipelago that is iconic to Dubai, enjoys a high demand from both local residents and international investors who value the lifestyle it embodies.

“Seeing this project being finalised fills us with immense pride.

“We look forward to its completion and are thrilled to hand over the keys to our valued customers in the coming months,” he stated.

The project embodies a truly exclusive, privileged, and resort-like lifestyle that enriches the lives of its residents, and is a manifestation of Azizi Development’s customer-centricity, attention to detail, and contributions to the development of the United Arab Emirates’ awe-inspiring landscape, he added.