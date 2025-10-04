Strøm Old Quebec Named Canada’s Best Day Spa at the World Spa Awards

Strøm Nordic Spa is proud to announce that Strøm Old Quebec has been named Canada’s Best Day Spa at the internationally recognized World Spa Awards—for the second year in a row. This honour reflects the expertise and standards consistently applied across all Strøm destinations, reinforcing the company’s vision to elevate well-being through balance, nature, and purposeful growth.

“At Strøm, we believe well-being is built on balance—between water and architecture, nature and culture, local roots and global vision,” said Guillaume Lemoine, Chief Executive Officer. “This award celebrates not only the remarkable work of the Old Quebec team, but also the collective expertise behind every Strøm. It confirms our ambition to set a thoughtful, world-class standard for wellness experiences that remain rooted in our Canadian identity while reaching new audiences. It also supports our expansion strategy, bringing Strøm’s vision of balance and accessible well-being to new markets across Canada and the United States.”

Beyond its spa destinations, Strøm is shaping a comprehensive culture of well-being. Its expertise, proven across its award-winning network of spas, now extends to a signature skincare line, culinary experiences rooted in local terroir, and editorial storytelling through Strøm Magazine—all designed to help people bring balance into everyday life. By extending beyond the spa, Strøm shares its unique savoir-faire and inspires a transformative approach to well-being that is both accessible and deeply connected to place.

As Strøm lays the groundwork for future expansion across Canada and North America, its ambition is to bring a distinct vision of well-being—balanced, responsible, and inspiring—to new audiences, while honouring and enriching the cultures and landscapes it touches. The goal is to create lasting positive impact for individuals, communities, and the natural ecosystems that sustain them.