World Spa Awards announces 2025 best in global spa and wellness

The global spa and wellness community has spoken and the World Spa Awards has revealed its 2025 winners. Following a year of exceptional global participation, the programme has honoured the world’s finest spa and wellness brands, recognising excellence and innovation across a wide range of experiences – from hotel and resort spas to wellness retreats and specialist brands.

The coveted title of ‘World’s Best Hotel Spa 2025’ went to Chenot Espace at One&Only Portonovi, Montenegro, while The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino, Greece, was named ‘World’s Best Resort Spa 2025’. Palazzo Fiuggi, Italy, retained its crown as ‘World’s Best Wellness Retreat’, and WORLD SPA, New York claimed ‘World’s Best Day Spa 2025’. Headspace reinforced its leading-edge digital wellness credentials by winning ‘World’s Best Wellness App 2025’.

In the global brand categories, Natura Bissé captured ‘World’s Best Spa Brand 2025’, a title it last won in 2021. Aromatherapy Associates retained the crown for ‘World’s Best Aromatherapy Brand’. Continuing its dominance in the luxury hospitality sphere, Mandarin Oriental earned the title of ‘World’s Best Hotel Spa Brand’ for the fourth consecutive year, and 14 of its properties collected 16 individual awards. Six Senses reclaimed ‘World’s Best Wellness Retreat Brand’ for the second time, with six of its properties also recognised with individual awards.

World Spa Awards introduced a brand-new category this year – ‘World’s Best Longevity Programme’ – to reflect the growing global interest in longevity-focused wellness and the demand for programmes that enhance vitality, resilience and overall well-being. This inaugural award recognises exceptional innovation in designing personalised, science-backed wellness experiences aimed at promoting a longer, healthier life. The title was awarded to Advanced Longevity at SHA Mexico, a programme celebrated for its cutting-edge approach to longevity, combining expert-led therapies, nutrition and lifestyle guidance.

In the new openings categories, Royal Mansour Casablanca Spa, Morocco was crowned ‘World’s Best New Hotel Spa 2025’, while One&Only Spa Kéa Island, Greece, impressed voters to win ‘World’s Best New Resort Spa 2025’. Garrya Mù Cang Chải, Vietnam, earned the title of ‘World’s Best New Wellness Retreat 2025’.

Rebecca Cohen, Managing Director of World Spa Awards, said: “Over the past eleven years, World Spa Awards has celebrated the pioneers shaping our global spa and wellness community. This year’s winners embody exceptional innovation and dedication, setting new benchmarks for excellence and helping to inspire the industry’s continued growth. Their achievements showcase how the spa and wellness sector continues to raise the bar worldwide, delivering transformative experiences for travellers and guests alike.”

Other highlights included Guerlain Spa at One&Only Aesthesis, Greece, named ‘World’s Best City Resort Spa 2025’; Lanserhof Tegernsee, Germany, awarded ‘World’s Best Medical Spa 2025’; Surrenne at The Emory, England, honoured as ‘World’s Best Private Members Club Spa 2025’; and The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, recognised for ‘World’s Best Spa Service Excellence 2025’.

For the complete list of 2025 World Spa Awards winners, visit worldspaawards.com.

World Spa Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 32nd anniversary.

For more information about World Spa Awards, visit worldspaawards.com