Voting opens ahead of World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony

Voting has opened ahead of the World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony 2020.

The red-carpet event will take place at Cornelia Diamond Golf Resort & Spa, Antalya, Turkey on June 20th.

Categories cover the entire spectrum of the travel and tourism industry, and range from leading hotels, resorts and destinations to airlines, tour operators and cruise providers.

The full list of categories and nominees for the 2020 programme can be viewed here.

Voters – both members of the public and executives working within the hospitality industry – have until May 10th to choose the travel organisations they consider to be pushing the boundaries of excellence and innovation in Europe.

Votes may be cast here.

The winners will be unveiled at the red-carpet gala ceremony in Antalya, with the elite of Europe’s travel and tourism sector in attendance.

The evening will form the second leg on the WTA Grand Tour 2020, which marks World Travel Awards’ 27th anniversary of honouring excellence in the international hospitality industry.

Set on the Turkish Riviera, Antalya is the country’s tourism capital and home to some of the finest beaches in the Mediterranean.

As part of the Grand Tour 2020, World Travel Awards is hosting seven regional ceremonies in locations including Nassau (Bahamas), Seoul (South Korea), Nairobi (Kenya), Thompson Okanagan (British Columbia, Canada), Santiago (Chile) and Dubai (UAE) with the winners progressing to the Grand Final in Moscow (Russia).

World Travel Awards

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

World Travel Awards gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

For more information about World Travel Awards visit the official website.