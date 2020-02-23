Ferrari World Abu Dhabi debuts new Family Zone

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has welcomed guests to experience its all-new Family Zone for the first time.

Complete with four state-of-the-art attractions designed exclusively for younger guests, the new area is a must-visit for families and friends of all ages.

The new zone promises to deliver unrivalled thrills that mirror the adult guest experience at the iconic red-roofed theme park.

The launch of the Family Zone is one of the many special surprises lined up throughout 2020, as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi gears up to celebrate its tenth anniversary this November.

Commenting on the launch of the new Family Zone, Bianca Sammut, general manager of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, said: “It fills us with great pride and joy to officially open the Family Zone at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi – with four game-changing miniature attractions inspired by our fan-favourite rides.

“We can finally show our younger guests what it’s like to be a ‘big kid’ at our legendary theme park!

“The addition of these attractions is a key milestone in our ten-year journey and a testament of our dedication to continuously elevate the guest experience at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.”

The Family Zone encompasses four all-new attractions; the Formula Rossa Junior, Speedway Race, Flying Wings and the Turbo Tower, all designed for younger guest seeking action-packed adventures.

A spectacular adventure awaits guests aboard Formula Rossa Junior, where guests will experience the intensity, thrill and speed of the Formula Rossa in its miniature version.

Younger guests are in for a ride of a lifetime as they hop on board the adrenaline-packed ride and feel the Ferrari spirit at a speed of 45 km/h on this miniature version of the world’s fastest roller coaster.

Meanwhile, Speedway Race, a colourful two-seater race car, will take guests on a journey unlike any other. With this smaller-scaled version of the Junior GP, guests of all ages can feel the need for speed.

Speedway Race is truly a one-of-a-kind visual experience for the entire family to discover.

For the young guests who love to dream big, Flying Wings is a must.

On this spectacular ride, aspiring pilots are invited to navigate their flights as they soar through the theme park for the ultimate airborne experience.

Younger guests will be able to take on their sail, control the movement of the glider all on their own and brace themselves for a thrilling new adventure on this mini version of the iconic Flying Aces.

For those who want to look beyond the horizons, Turbo Tower promises a spectacular aerial view of the theme park for families and friends to discover.

A junior version of the Turbo Track, this thrilling attraction launches aspiring Ferrari driver up into the air and back down for the ultimate zero-gravity fall.

After working up an appetite at the Family Zone, little ones are in for a treat with Mamma Rossella’s brand-new kids’ menu.

Full of bite-sized treats bursting with flavour, the park’s signature Italian eatery’s new menu is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eaters, with mouth-watering morsels including miniature wood-fired pizzas, mac and cheese croquettes, fish and chips and a traditional spaghetti Bolognese.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi opened its doors to fans in 2010.

The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe.

Ferrari World is considered the World’s Leading Theme Park by voters at the World Travel Awards.