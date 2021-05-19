Hong Kong Tourism Board prepares for reopening

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has held its annual tourism update where it announced its latest campaigns to help promote the city in a post pandemic world.

Dane Cheng, HKTB executive director, told travel industry representatives that the body was preparing to launch a new round of the Hong Kong Neighbourhoods campaign.

In previous years, the organisation spotlighted neighbourhoods such as Old Town Central and Sham Shui Po, in a bid to highlight Hong Kong’s local culture, cuisine and arts, as well as encourage visitors to explore beyond the city’s top attractions.

This year, the organisation will focus on the West Kowloon District to tie in with the opening of M+ museum.

Over the last few years, the district has transformed into a cultural hub, housing new spaces such as the Arts Park, the Xiqu Centre and Freespace.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, if the pandemic situation remains under control, HKTB will relaunch its mega events calendar.

The first event to resume will be the Hong Kong Cyclothon, the city’s largest annual cycling event.

This year, HKTB is exploring the possibility of extending the route to include Hong Kong’s section of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Other mega events, such as the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, an “Online+Offline” format will be adopted which will introduce new elements to maintain Hong Kong’s global visibility.

The HKTB will also continue to lobby for international large-scale business events and meetings to be hosted in Hong Kong in 2021 and beyond.

Cheng commented: “The global economy has started to rebound with Asia predicted to recover sooner and the mainland expected to outperform other markets in economic growth.

“Combined with the gradual easing of the pandemic situation in Hong Kong, this makes it a good time for Hong Kong to further raise its profile.

“As cross-border travel gradually resumes, the HKTB will launch the Open House Hong Kong platform to conduct large-scale promotions in our source markets.”