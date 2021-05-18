Visit Estonia appoints Lotus for UK PR role

Travel specialist PR consultancy, Lotus, has been appointed by Visit Estonia as the retained UK PR agency to promote the country as a visitor destination.

Lotus’ campaign will use the key pillars of Visit Estonia, which include nature, food and drink, culture, wildlife and adventure, to encourage visits to and beyond Tallinn.

Tourism is a significant industry in Estonia, accounting for eight per cent of GDP before the pandemic.

Lotus will be supporting Visit Estonia to attract UK-based tourists for overnight, weekend and longer visits to the country, using a range of strategic techniques to raise the profile of Estonia amongst a diverse selection of audience.

Media outreach will consider the various events in the Estonian cultural calendar, as well as seasonal activities and excursions, positioning Estonia as a versatile holiday destination for its visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The account will be strategically overseen by chief executive, Jules Ugo, supported by senior account manager, Katie Cosstick, and account executive Matilda Haymes.

Lotus will report into Kadri Gröön, head of international media and food theme at Visit Estonia.

Ugo said: “We are delighted to announce that we are working with Visit Estonia to increase visitation to this unique country.

“Estonia offers visitors an exciting blend of vibrant cities with fascinating history and culture, lakes and forests and archipelagos.

“The sense of space and wellbeing that is intrinsic to the nation makes it the ideal post-pandemic holiday and Lotus looks forward to expanding the international profile of this distinctive country.”