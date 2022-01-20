Tallinn welcomes new multifunctional cruise terminal

Located in the hustle and bustle of the biggest port authority in Estonia, the Port of Tallinn has opened the most modern and multifunctional terminal in the region.

Beautifully designed to reduce its negative impact on the environment, the sustainable cruise terminal can operate outside of cruise season, making the capital more accessible while reducing its environmental footprint.

A striking feature of the terminal – designed by Salto Architects – is the remarkable use of Kebony, a global leader in the production of sustainable wood, which was selected for the expansive decking and to clad the imaginative exterior.

The vast scale of the project allows for the terminal to be used to host events, such as concerts and conferences, accommodating up to 2,000 people.

The generous size also means that, even during the peak cruise season, some level of social distancing will be possible if required due to Covid-19.

The new facility is also distinguished by an 850-metre-long promenade, designed to connect the port’s ten million plus passengers each year to the new leisure areas.

Featuring tiered outdoor seating, visitors can enjoy the scenic ocean views at the highest point of the terminal.

Based in Norway, Kebony is a global leader in producing sustainable wood materials, which made it the perfect solution for this innovative project.

It created an elegant exterior which complements both the structural design and the oceanic surroundings.