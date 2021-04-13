Palace Hotel Tallinn joins Radisson Individuals

With a location at the entrance to the Old Town, Radisson Hotel Group has announced the opening of Palace Hotel Tallinn, a member of Radisson Individuals.

Built almost 100 years ago and respectfully renovated, this monument of national architectural heritage is the first Radisson Individuals in the Baltic region.

Palace Hotel Tallinn, a member of Radisson Individuals offers 79 rooms and suites, including a Presidential Suite stretching across 150 metres squared which consists of a large studio with seating area for eight guests, a kitchen area with dining table for six, sauna, private office and meeting room.

Built in 1937, Palace Hotel Tallinn, a member of Radisson Individuals was designed by the Estonian architect, Elmar Lohk, known for 1930s architectural style combining functionalism with influences of the Chicago school and traditional art.

Located in the heart of Tallinn Old Town, steps away from Tallinn’s Freedom Square, one of the most popular meeting places in the city bordering the Old Town, the hotel invites guests to explore the historic cobblestone streets of Estonia’s cultural hub.

Today, Tallinn’s rich cultural landscape blends with digital innovation as the home to the highest number of start-ups per person in Europe and the birthplace of some of the world’s leading technology companies, making it one of Eastern Europe’s most popular weekend destination getaways.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, area senior vice president northern and western Europe, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are very excited to announce our first Radisson Individuals in the Baltic region.

“This is an excellent hotel, which will offer our guests a property in the famous Tallinn Old Town area.

“The Radisson Individuals brand is a perfect match for this stunning hotel and historical area and with this opening we further strengthen our position as the leading international hotel group in the area.”