Spain launches new visitor information tool

Turespaña has launched a new tool within its Travel Safe microsite for international tourists wishing to travel to Spain.

The new tool allows holidaymakers to consult Covid-19 travel restrictions to Spain as well as entry and exit requirements from their respective countries.

Travel Safe features a continually updated information system on Covid-19 travel restrictions, meaning all the necessary information for planning a trip from 50 countries is readily available.

The objective of this initiative is to help travellers organise their trip to Spain in a safe manner with all the information available in relation to Covid-19 restrictions, such as PCR tests and quarantines, as well as other prevention measures and regulations before, during and after the trip.

The system is available in Spanish, English, French and German.

Tourists planning a trip to Spain will be able to find out the exit requirements from their country of origin, the entry requirements to Spain, the general measures that exist in Spain, and the requirements to return to their country of origin.

Detailed information on the specific measures in force in each autonomous community is also available.