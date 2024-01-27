Visit Detroit & Amber Lewis Partner to Share Pulsating Energy of “When We Move, You Move” Campaign

Embodying the bold yet welcoming spirit of the Motor City, Visit Detroit proudly announces a game-changing partnership with Detroit’s own standout talent, Amber Lewis. Known by her social media handle, @socialnthecity, Amber has cultivated a deeply impactful presence, demonstrating a consistently unwavering commitment to the city. The collaboration highlights the new Visit Detroit brand, “When We Move, You Move,” with a dynamic style of storytelling.

This partnership marks a departure from conventional destination marketing, giving precedence to the voice of a local influencer to articulate the distinctive stories shaping Detroit. Samantha Scott, Marketing Manager at Visit Detroit, remarks, “This is not just a collaboration; it’s a celebration of Detroit’s impact on the world. By teaming up with Amber and designating her as our Chief Energy Officer, we can showcase Detroit-centric experiences and attractions from a new perspective, while celebrating the people who breathe life into this city every day. Amber embodies the true voice needed to resonate with new audiences, understanding our city from the inside out.”

Unfolding across various platforms, including social media, blogs, and video, this partnership offers an immersive and genuine Detroit experience for a global audience. Amber, as the first ambassador, will curate content primarily spotlighting Detroit’s culture, nightlife, entertainment scene, and more. Her content aims to expose non-residents to the greatness of the city and remind the local community of the wonderful experiences available in their own backyard.

“I’m grateful for this partnership with Visit Detroit! It’s been in the works for over two years, and we’re in a good place where I get to do two of my favorite things - talk about Detroit and create content,” shares Amber. “Being a Detroiter is not just about living in the city; it’s about contributing to its story. It’s essential for me to amplify Detroit businesses and the talent and creatives shaping the city’s culture.”

Visit Detroit and Amber will unveil a series of captivating content, contests, and engagements in the starting in January 2024, promising an extraordinary fusion of destination marketing and the rhythmic spirit of Detroit – told by Detroiters themselves. This effort seamlessly aligns with Visit Detroit’s new brand direction of owning the narrative, celebrating the community, and amplifying hometown pride.

