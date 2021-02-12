Virgin Atlantic adds extra flexibility to bookings

Virgin Atlantic has introduced unlimited free date and flight changes for new bookings as part of a series of enhancements to give further flexibility to customers and support their future travel plans.

Alongside the improved changes policy, the rebooking horizon has been extended for all customers all the way until April 30th, 2023, giving a broader window of time to reschedule plans if needed.

The updated commercial policy enables Virgin Atlantic customers making a new booking for travel up to April 30th, 2022, or those with a cancelled flight up until August 31st this year, to make as many free-of-charge changes as necessary to their travel dates, origin or destination.

Traveller can also make one free name change.

The changes also apply to customers who already have an open ticket with credit due to flight disruption.

The cost of fare difference for all customers will be completely waived if the new travel date takes place on or before 31 May 31st – a two-month extension on the previous policy.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer, Virgin Atlantic, said: “We understand the difficulties that Covid-19 and ongoing travel restrictions may pose to our customers, so in order to support them we have revised and simplified our policies.

“By further increasing flexibility, customers making new travel plans will enjoy unlimited opportunities to make free changes, all the way until April 30th, 2023, offering greater peace of mind and enabling them to book future travel with confidence.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers back on board and when the time is right, flying them safely to their favourite destinations.”