Viking Venus to sail from Malta this summer

Viking will expand its presence in the Mediterranean this summer, adding a third ship to sail roundtrip voyages from the Maltese capital city of Valletta - a cultural UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Viking Star will now join sister ships Viking Venus and Viking Sea and will sail a new 11-day itinerary, Malta & the Western Mediterranean.

Viking Venus will also sail a new 12-night itinerary, Iberia, the Mediterranean & Malta, departing on July 3rd.

With the addition of this new voyage, vaccinated guests now have four new options for experiencing the Mediterranean between July and early October.

“Once again we thank the government of Malta for being such a supportive destination partner as we begin welcoming guests back on board for ocean voyages,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking.

“Malta’s central position in the Mediterranean, as well as its historic sites and many cultural experiences, make it an ideal destination for travellers who want to explore the Mediterranean from the comfort of a Viking vessel.

“We are pleased with the response we have received thus far, and we look forward to introducing even more guests to this fantastic European country.”

The news follows Viking’s recent announcements of initial Welcome Back ocean voyages in England, Iceland, Bermuda and the Mediterranean, beginning this month - as well as the restart of European river operations beginning in July.