Viking Venus arrives in UK ahead of christening

Viking has welcomed its latest ship, Viking Venus, to the UK after she sailed into Portsmouth for her maiden.

Delivered in April at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy, the ship is the newest vessel to join the ocean fleet of identical sister ships.

This also includes Viking Star, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Orion and Viking Jupiter.

Each has a gross tonnage of 47,800 tons and 465 all-veranda staterooms that can accommodate 930 guests.

The ships feature clean, minimalist Scandinavian design, airy public spaces filled with natural light and abundant al fresco dining options.

Viking chairman, Torstein Hagen, who is on board Viking Venus, said: “We are delighted to be here.

“The UK government is leading the way with its sensible approach to the safe return of cruising and has helped us all put hope back on the horizon.

“Viking was the first cruise line to suspend operations in March last year and, after 14 months of keeping our ships in warm lay-up, we are looking forward to ushering in this new era.”

Viking Venus will be officially named on May 17th by her ceremonial godmother, Anne Diamond, before setting off with her first passengers later next week.