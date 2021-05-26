Puerto Rico relaxes entry requirements for vaccinated travellers

Discover Puerto Rico has confirmed fully-vaccinated visitors from mainland United States will no longer require a Covid-19 test on arrival into the destination.

At the same time, unvaccinated travellers from international markets will be offered an antigen test on arrival, removing the need to quarantine.

“Puerto Rico has prioritised health and safety from the onset of the pandemic, becoming the first United States destination to implement an Island-wide curfew, among other measures developed to safeguard residents and visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As restrictions loosen, we look forward to welcoming travellers seeking to responsibly explore our island, immerse themselves in unforgettable culture, unique natural wonders and delicious cuisine, while taking advantage of the ease of travel that comes with Puerto Rico being a United States territory, including no need for a passport for United States citizens,” said Brad Dean, chief executive of Discover Puerto Rico.

Additional reduced restrictions include increased capacities for businesses, raised from 30 to 50 per cent; the removal of a mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals in parks and beaches; and permission to consume alcoholic beverages in pools and beaches.

The reopening of the coliseums, popular for entertainment experiences, will also be permitted at 30 per cent capacity, with all attendees required to present either a vaccination card, or negative antigen test to gain admission.