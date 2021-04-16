Viking Venus delivered ahead of UK debut

Viking has welcomed Viking Venus to its fleet.

The delivery ceremony took place this morning when the ship was presented at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

Viking Venus will now make her way to the United Kingdom, where she will be officially named on May 17th by her ceremonial godmother, Anne Diamond, the British journalist and broadcaster.

The ship will then sail spring and summer departures of the England’s Scenic Shores itinerary.

“We are especially proud to welcome our newest ship to the fleet this year.

“Many of us have stayed close to home for months, so this is an especially important milestone as we begin to get back out into the world again,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking.

“We look forward to celebrating the naming of Viking Venus by her esteemed godmother, Anne Diamond - and to welcoming our UK guests back on-board next month.”

Today’s news follows Viking’s recent announcement that it is restarting operations with a collection of new itineraries in England, Bermuda and Iceland beginning in May.

All of Viking’s new Welcome Back voyages are available exclusively for vaccinated guests, in accordance with local entry rules in many of the destinations that will welcome Viking ships.