Kenya Tourism Board takes fresh European representation

As part of preparations to welcome back travellers, the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has partnered with the PC Agency to represent the board in the UK and Ireland, Germany, Italy and France.

The PC Agency is a UK member of the global Travel Lifestyle Network, which includes member agencies Group Expression in France; KPRN in Germany and PR & GO UP in Italy.

The organisations will team up to promote Kenya as markets open for tourists post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the partnership Kenya Tourism Board chief executive, Betty Radier, said that the collaboration would help the board to share destination material with news outlets and other platforms in the UK and other parts of Europe as well as engage the trade as Kenya continues to position itself as a key travel destination.

“I welcome this partnership with The PC Agency, they have done tremendous work in showcasing and marketing destinations across the world.

“We shall tap into their network to enable us to reach even more tourists from Europe’s top source markets as we plan for the recovery of the industry.

“The tourism industry has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, of importance is to remain ready for visitors once travel resumes fully,” said Radier.

Magical Kenya is known for its safari offering, found in over 45 national parks and game reserves across Kenya including the world famous Maasai Mara which offers the wildebeest migration spectacle.

The destination is also known for its white, pristine beaches at the Kenyan coast, adventure experiences and the Magical Kenya Signature experiences which demonstrate the Magic of Kenya.

A popular destination with direct British Airways and Kenya Airways flights, and indirect flights with Qatar Airways, Emirates, Etihad, Turkish Airlines among others, about 120,000 British visitors choose to experience Kenya each year, making the UK a key source market for Kenya.

The account team will be led by Katie Moine, chief operating officer at the PC Agency and Sophie Holloway, trade representation account director.