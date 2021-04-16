Delta climbs back toward profitability

Delta Air Lines has reported an adjusted operating revenue of $3.6 billion for the March quarter.

The figure was down 65 per cent when compared to the March quarter in 2019, but marks a four-point sequential improvement from December quarter last year.

Passenger revenues declined 70 per cent in the March quarter 2021 compared to March quarter 2019, on 55 per cent lower sellable capacity.

Domestic passenger revenues were down 66 per cent versus March quarter 2019, but up more than five-points in comparison to the preceding quarter’s results driven by leisure demand.

International passenger revenue remains limited at down 81 per cent compared to March quarter 2019, driven by continued travel restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A year after the onset of the pandemic, travellers are gaining confidence and beginning to reclaim their lives.

“Delta is accelerating into the recovery with our brand stronger and more trusted than ever before,” said Ed Bastian, Delta chief executive officer.

“Thanks to the incredible efforts of our people, we achieved positive daily cash generation in the month of March, a remarkable accomplishment considering our middle seat block and the low level of demand for business and international travel.

“If recovery trends hold, we expect positive cash generation for the June quarter and see a path to return to profitability in the September quarter as the demand recovery progresses.”