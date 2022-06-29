Etihad’s flagship A350 to fly to New York and Chicago

Lighter, greener, smarter and quieter than any other generation Airbus aircraft, Etihad’s new A350 will be making its inaugural flight to New York on 30 June 2022.

All Etihad flights servicing New York and Chicago O’Hare International Airport will be operated by the Abu Dhabi airline’s flagship A350.

Clear USA Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) – a unique service

Etihad Guests travelling to the USA have access to Etihad’s pre-clearance in Abu Dhabi, the only USCBP facility in the Middle East. This allows passengers to pass all USA immigration and customs requirements in Abu Dhabi, avoiding immigration and queues on arrival in the USA.

Fly to the USA in style

The A350 will almost double premium capacity on our New York and Chicago routes to 44 seats in Business, which provides a luxurious experience comparable to First Class on other international airlines.

The highly efficient fuel consumption and CO2 savings enables Etihad to support its goals to reduce carbon emissions and deliver an unmatched flight experience for guests.

It’s not just the fuel-efficiency and noise-reduction that makes the A350 so incredible.

Lighter: Advanced materials make the A350 more than 1kg lighter per seat.



Quieter: The A350 is 50% quieter than any other Airbus aircraft.



Greener: Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, the A350s produce 25% less fuel burn and CO2 emissions.



Smarter: With smart features – like Bluetooth headset pairing –the A350s eliminate the use of single-use plastics.



A350 Ecomony Cabins Key highlights

Cleverly designed seats for extra comfort

Innovative recline system

13” screens at every seat with Bluetooth headset pairing

Integrated headset and charging ports

Personal device holder for more flexibility to stream, surf or work

A350 Business Cabins Key highlights

Forward facing Business suites with privacy door

79” fully flat bed and plenty of storage space

18.5” screens at every seat with Bluetooth headset pairing

Wireless charging port

Adjustable dining table with book holder and integrated headphone hook

Take a virtual tour of the business cabin: Virtual Tour

Etihad’s A350s are much quieter than other Airbus aircraft. That means they’re better for the communities living close to an airport, and better for you on board too. With less noise and clever, ambient lighting that reduces fatigue and jet lag, you’ll arrive refreshed when you fly on an A350.

Etihad Airways was named World’s Leading Airline - Business Class 2021 and World’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.