Vida Emirates Hills opens to golf lovers in Dubai

Emaar Hospitality Group has unveiled Vida Emirates Hills, a new upscale lifestyle hotel in the heart of the tranquil Emirates Hills neighbourhood.

The property is within walking distance of Emirates Golf Club and Address Montgomerie, the two leading golf courses in Dubai.

Guests can enjoy the golfing amenities at Emirates Golf Club, a challenging par 72, 7,301-yard layout, designed by Florida-based course architect Karl Litten, and at the 265-acre Address Montgomerie championship golf course, designed by Colin Montgomerie in association with Desmond Muirhead.

The 160-room hotel, with a strikingly contemporary architecture and fashion-forward interior concept, is the third to open under the Vida Hotels and Resorts brand of Emaar Hospitality Group in Dubai and is the 16th hotel in the portfolio of the company.

Designed for the new generation of business executives, entrepreneurs and leisure travellers, Vida Emirates Hills celebrates the unique style and individuality of the brand, which is underlined by simplicity and creativity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Newman, chief operating officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “Vida Emirates Hills brings the unique value proposition of being the first Vida hotel in the high-growth corridor of the established Emirates Hills neighbourhood.

“It upholds the fundamental brand characteristics of Vida – as a lively and vibrant hub that inspires its guests – and assures a resort-like ambience with spectacular views of two golf courses.

“Vida Emirates Hills will appeal as much to golfing enthusiasts as to business and leisure guests seeking a serene getaway located right in the heart of the city.”

Only 20 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and about half an hour drive from the Al Maktoum International Airport, Vida Emirates Hills has an exceptionally central location that offers ease of access to the city’s business centres as well as leisure destinations.

As part of Emirates Hills, the first master-planned community by Emaar, guests can explore one of the most attractive and green neighbourhoods in the city.

While Dubai Marina is only five minutes away, guests can easily access Downtown Dubai, just about a ten-minute drive as well as La Mer, Jumeirah Lake Towers and Dubai Design District.

The hotel also serves as a hub for business guests with Jebel Ali Free Zone and the Dubai International Financial Centre in easy proximity.

With their resort like ambience, several of the 160 rooms and suites offer lush golf views.

All rooms are designed for comfortable elegance and feature state-of-the-art technology and amenities.

Each room has an interactive TV system and Apple TV, complimentary Wi-Fi internet service, 24-hour room service and tea and coffee facilities.